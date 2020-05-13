RALEIGH — Moses Cone Hospital was one of seven medical centers in North Carolina to receive a supply of the drug remdesivir to treat patients with COVID-19.
The medicine has reduced recovery time for patients with COVID-19 up to four days and is administered through an IV.
Gilead Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company based in California, developed remdesivir and is donating doses of the treatment to hospitals across the United States.
The company sent 400 vials to North Carolina this week. In addition to Moses Cone, hospitals in Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Durham also received the drug.
That supply was based on the number of hospitalizations in the state, which was 521 as of Wednesday morning.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said it expects additional shipments in a few weeks and is working to develop plans to distribute the drug to other hospitals.
The drug was given to patients with severe symptoms, like breathing difficulties that require supplemental oxygen or a ventilator.
