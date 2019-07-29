GREENSBORO — More than 20 vehicles were vandalized in the long-term parking area at Piedmont Triad International Airport early Sunday morning.
The vehicles involved had windows broken and some were spray painted, a PTI news release stated. The vandalism occurred in the South Long Term Parking Lot, rows 1-5, across the street from the Marriott hotel.
The damage was discovered by an airport employee in the early morning hours. Airport and Greensboro police are investigating.
Notes have been left on the vehicles to let owners know how to contact airport employees who will assist the travelers in getting home from the airport and getting their automobiles to body shops to be repaired.
The Airport Authority is outraged by this senseless act of vandalism, the release stated.
If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Airport police at 336-665-5642.