There are more than 400 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, and at least 30 known cases in the Triad, according to county and state health departments.
The official Tuesday morning case total from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services sits at 398 known cases. However, that total doesn't take into account the most recent numbers from counties throughout the state.
The Winston-Salem Journal counts at least 420 COVID-19 cases in the state using figures provided from local health departments.
As of 10 a.m., there are still 12 known cases of the new coronavirus in Forsyth County. There are at least 16 cases in Guilford County, and two in Davidson County.
More than 8,500 people have been tested for the disease across the state, according to N.C. DHHS.
On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced he would sign an executive order directing schools to remain closed for in-person classes until at least May 15. Cooper also ordered many non-essential businesses to close — hair salons, tattoo parlors, sweepstakes parlors, etc. — by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Cooper's order also banned most gatherings of more than 50 people. The order does not extend to grocery stores or retail shopping.
The majority of the state's known cases are in the Triangle and the Charlotte area. Mecklenburg County's Department of Public Health says it knows of at least 106 positive cases there.
There are at least 71 cases in Durham County, and 66 cases in Wake County. There are no reported deaths because of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to N.C. DHHS.
At least 540 people have died nationwide from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.