GREENSBORO — More rain is expected to move into Greensboro on Monday night, but not enough to create the extensive flooding the area saw late last week, according to Barrett Smith, a meteorologist and hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

“This event is not going to be nearly as strong as the last,” Smith said, adding that he expects only half an inch to 1 inch of rain in Greensboro. “We are not expecting widespread flooding with those amounts,” Smith said. However, rivers and creeks will rise some with the additional precipitation, he said.

A high of 58 degrees is expected Monday, with a low of about 53 degrees Monday night.

The rain will continue through the morning Tuesday and the high temperature is expected to reach 64 degrees.

Storms tore through North and South Carolina on Thursday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, flooding and tornadoes. Piedmont Triad International Airport saw 4.08 inches of rain from Wednesday through Friday, Smith said.

Here are some images from last week's flooding.

