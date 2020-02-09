Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
GREENSBORO — More rain is expected to move into Greensboro on Monday night, but not enough to create the extensive flooding the area saw late last week, according to Barrett Smith, a meteorologist and hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
“This event is not going to be nearly as strong as the last,” Smith said, adding that he expects only half an inch to 1 inch of rain in Greensboro. “We are not expecting widespread flooding with those amounts,” Smith said. However, rivers and creeks will rise some with the additional precipitation, he said.
A high of 58 degrees is expected Monday, with a low of about 53 degrees Monday night.
The rain will continue through the morning Tuesday and the high temperature is expected to reach 64 degrees.
Storms tore through North and South Carolina on Thursday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, flooding and tornadoes. Piedmont Triad International Airport saw 4.08 inches of rain from Wednesday through Friday, Smith said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.