GREENSBORO — Guilford Courthouse National Military Park is increasing recreational access beginning Tuesday, according to a news release from the park.
The public will have increased access to:
• Hoskins Farm Site parking lot.
• Visitor Center parking lot and loop tour road (resumption of motor vehicle access).
• Overflow parking lot (intersection of New Garden Road and Old Battleground Road).
• Tour Stop 6 comfort station.
The hours of operation are modified for the Tour Road, Parking Lots and Comfort Station from 9 a.m. to to 4 p.m.
The visitor center remains closed.
The 254-acre park grounds, trails and tour road, and the Greensboro Greenway access continue to be accessible to the public. Bicycles are not allowed on interior trails.
The park asks visitors to follow local area health orders, avoid crowding and high-risk outdoor activities, such as using playgrounds or participating in organized sports.
The National Park Service is working with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis, according to the release.
