Proclamations in support of the Montagnard people of Vietnam are great, the Rev. Y Hin Nie says. But action would be even better.
"We cry to Congress since 1998," said Nie, the senior pastor of The United Montagnard Christian Church USA in Greensboro.
That was the first year Nie testified before Congress on behalf of his people. He'll speak to Congress again on Monday in support of a proclamation that recognizes the Montagnards as indigenous people of Vietnam, praises their support of U.S. troops during the Vietnam War and condemns that country's human rights violations.
The Montagnard people fought alongside U.S. Special Forces in the Vietnam War.
Outside of Vietnam, more Montagnards live in North Carolina than anywhere else, and Greensboro has one of the largest Montagnard resettlement communities in the country.
Nie, who came to the U.S. in 1992, was invited to speak by a Congressional group that includes U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, who sponsored a resolution in June.
Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, also North Carolina Republicans, introduced a nearly identical proclamation in the Senate on Tuesday.
Nie, 72, wants the proclamations to become law.
"I am an American citizen," he said on Thursday. "I would say to the president: 'Can you help me? Can you help our people?'"
Nie and the others testifying on Monday will share stories of religious persecution, stolen land and human trafficking, he said.
Nie hasn't been back to the communist country since he left, but he has many connections there, including his son, who pastors an evangelical church there. Only, he's not allowed to call it that, Nie said. Churches must be called "houses of prayer," he said.
Though the country's 1992 constitution includes "freedom of religion," it's not a reality, he said.
Nie said the government allows a few Christmas-type programs and special annual events, for show, in tourist areas.
Since 1975, 54 religious leaders have been jailed in Vietnam, Nie said, treated as political prisoners.
Sermons must be approved by the government, he said.
"They cannot mention that Jesus is coming again," he said. "That (to the government) means Americans are coming again."
The Communist Party provides each Montagnard family (up to eight people) with 2 acres of land, a fraction of the farmland they once had. They rely on that land for their livelihood, he said.
Even that small piece of land can be taken by the government, he said. Nie will show Congress a graphic cell-phone video of a family being beaten and kicked out of their home. One died, he said, and the remaining family members fled to Thailand to seek refugee status.
"They hate us because we're indigenous people, and we have good land," Nie said. "If we die, they can have our land for free."
Human trafficking comes into play when a family falls into debt.
Nie said the government tells them: "If you don't have the money, we have a job for you." But the "job" is forced labor in Saudi Arabia.
Nie said he has information on 18 Montagnard women sold into human trafficking in January. Five have died, and two have come home, rescued by American Christian Charities funds.
Nie hopes to raise money through his church to free the remaining 11; it costs 100 million dong — about $4,300 — to free one person.
Nie also wants Montagnards who have fled Vietnam to receive special refugee status for resettlement in the U.S. — something specifically mentioned in Budd's proclamation.
The Montagnard people can't fight these atrocities without the help of their U.S. allies, Nie said.
"Hanoi (Vietnam's capital) wants to be a member of the United Nations," he said. The U.S. could use that to encourage Vietnam to respect human rights and religious freedom, he said.
"We don't mean to kick out or overthrow the communist regime — because we are Christians," he said. "We don't do anything political. We just want to be free to worship our God."
He and a group of pastors will travel to D.C. on Monday morning in a rented 15-passenger van.
"I want peace," he said. "I want freedom. I want to bring justice and prosperity to my people, the same deserved for all mankind."
