The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with a 3:45 p.m. update to include new Guilford County numbers:
Number of N.C. cases: 36,484 as of 11:35 a.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 938 new cases since Sunday.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 1,665 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 78 related deaths as of Monday’s report. Those numbers represent one-day increases of 51 new cases but no additional deaths. Guilford County has recorded 31 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 1,671 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 81 deaths. Those numbers represent increases of 97 cases and six deaths since Friday. Since early March, the health department said 254 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 855 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Monday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 494 total cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 520 cases and 13 deaths, Forsyth County has had 1,816 cases and 17 deaths, Randolph County has had 801 cases and 15 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 116 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,006 statewide, according to state health officials. That’s an increase of 10 since Sunday. A little more than a third of all N.C. deaths have been reported in six counties: Mecklenburg (110 cumulative deaths), Guilford (78), Durham (48), Henderson (47), Orange (40) and Wake (40).
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 739 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 43 more than Sunday.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Sunday afternoon had reached 1.92 million after an increase of 29,214 new cases since Saturday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Sunday reported 109,901 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 709 additional deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
