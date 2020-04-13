The latest on COVID-19 cases in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 4,816 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 6.5 percent since Sunday and a jump of 23 percent (908 cases) since Friday. Ninety-two of the state's 100 counties have reported at least one case of the coronavirus confirmed by the state lab, a commercial lab or a hospital.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 138 reported cases of the coronavirus, an increase of three cases since Sunday and 11 since Friday, according to state health officials. Four neighboring counties — Forsyth (117), Davidson (84), Alamance (68) and Randolph (53) — have recorded more than 50 cases.
Deaths: 86 statewide, according to state health officials, which is an increase of five from Sunday and 12 from Friday. Guilford County's 10th death from the coronavirus was reported Sunday. Only one other N.C. county (Mecklenburg, with 12 deaths) has recorded 10 or more deaths from the coronavirus. In the Triad, four other counties have seen deaths from COVID-19: Forsyth County, with four deaths, and Davidson, Randolph and Rockingham counties with two each.
Hospitalizations: State health officials say 313 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's down 5 percent from Sunday and 26 percent from Friday.
Across the U.S.: As of Sunday afternoon, there have been 525,704 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported to or tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Deaths related to the coronavirus stood at 20,486.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
