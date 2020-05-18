The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 19,023 as of 11 a.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 511 new cases since Sunday. Ninety-nine of North Carolina's 100 counties have reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began here in early March.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 861 cases of COVID-19 and 47 related deaths as of Monday's report. Those numbers are increases of 15 new cases since Sunday. The county's death toll is unchanged from Sunday.
• As of Friday afternoon, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 768 cases of COVID-19 and verified 45 deaths. Since early March, a total of 142 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, and 332 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers will be updated Monday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Monday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 215 total cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has 293 cases and 10 deaths, Forsyth County has 687 cases and seven deaths, Randolph County has 461 cases and six deaths, and Rockingham County has 46 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 661 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of two since Sunday. Mecklenburg County has reported more deaths from COVID-19 (63) than any other N.C. county.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 511 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 18 more than Sunday.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Sunday afternoon was nearly 1.47 million, an increase of 31,967 new cases since Saturday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Sunday reported 88,709 deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 1,394.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
