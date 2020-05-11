The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 15,045 as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 281 cases since Sunday. Ninety of the state's 100 counties have reported COVID-19 cases.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's coronavirus numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 609 cases of COVID-19 and 38 related deaths as of Monday's report. That's an increase of 17 new cases since Sunday. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Guilford County hasn't changed since late last week.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 576 cases of the coronavirus and 37 deaths. Those numbers will be updated later Monday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise slowly. As of Monday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 178 coronavirus cases and five deaths, Davidson County has 205 cases and 10 deaths, Forsyth County has 379 cases and five deaths, Randolph County has 354 cases and six deaths, and Rockingham County has 42 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 550 statewide, according to state health officials. That's three more since Sunday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 464 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 22 more than on Sunday.
Congregate living: State health officials on Friday updated its report of outbreaks at nursing homes, residential care facilities and other congregate living settings where many people live in close contact. Friday's report included a new outbreak in Guilford County: Three residents of Malachi House II, a residential recovery program, have tested positive for COVID-19.
By ZIP code: The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is tracking COVID-19 cases and deaths by the ZIP code of the patient. Click here to see that map.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Sunday afternoon was slightly more than 1.3 million, an increase of 26,660 new cases since Saturday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Sunday reported 78,771 total deaths, a one-day increase of 1,737.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
