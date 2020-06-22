The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 53,605 as of 11:35 a.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 804 new infections since Sunday. It's the smallest number of new cases in one day since June 16, when 751 new cases were recorded statewide.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 2,434 cases of COVID-19 and 106 related deaths as of Monday's report. These numbers are increases of 32 new cases but no new deaths since Sunday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded an infection rate of 46 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 2,320 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 101 deaths. Since early March, the health department said 310 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,244 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers will be updated Monday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Monday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 946 total cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 759 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 2,575 cases and 28 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,058 cases and 27 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 170 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,223 statewide as of Monday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of three new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 870 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 25 more than Sunday and is the seventh straight day when more than 800 people statewide were hospitalized because of COVID-19.
Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories had recorded nearly 2.25 million confirmed and probable cases as of Sunday afternoon. The national number of cases increased by 32,411 since Saturday. The CDC on Sunday reported 119,615 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 560 fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
