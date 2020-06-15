The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 45,102 as of 11:40 a.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 983 new infections since Sunday. It's the smallest one-day increase in new cases in North Carolina since Tuesday, when 676 new cases were reported. In each of the five days since then, N.C. has recorded more than 1,000 new cases, with a record 1,768 reported Friday.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has seen 2,061 cases of COVID-19 and 91 related deaths as of Monday's report. Those numbers represent one-day increases of 31 new cases but no new deaths. Guilford County has recorded 39 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents. Guilford over the weekend became the fifth N.C. county to exceed 2,000 cases after Mecklenburg (7,321), Wake (3,099), Durham (2,712) and Forsyth (2,250).
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 1,941 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 94 deaths. Since early March, the health department said 281 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,015 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers will be updated Monday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Monday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 778 total cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 655 cases and 14 deaths, Forsyth County has had 2,250 cases and 25 deaths, Randolph County has had 927 cases and 18 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 137 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,118 statewide as of Monday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of nine.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 797 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's one fewer than Sunday and 26 fewer than Saturday, when N.C. recorded the highest number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment on one day.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Sunday afternoon had exceeded 2.06 million after an increase of 25,468 new cases since Saturday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Sunday reported 115,271 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 646 deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.