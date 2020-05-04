The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with a 3:15 p.m. update from Guilford County's health department:
Number of N.C. cases: 11,848 as of 10:50 a.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 184 cases since Sunday. Cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in all but one of the state's 100 counties. Eight N.C. counties have reported more than 300 COVID-19 cases: Mecklenburg (1,734), Wake (891), Durham (767), Wayne (685) Guilford (443), Rowan (392), Chatham (383) and Cabarrus (314).
In Guilford County: There are two different counts of Guilford County's coronavirus numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has reported 443 cases of COVID-19 and 31 related deaths as of Monday's report. That's an increase of four cases since Sunday. The number of related fatalities did not change overnight.
• The Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 476 cases of the coronavirus and 31 deaths as of noon Monday. That's an increase of 41 cases, or 9.4 percent, and one death since Friday's report. County health officials also said 102 people are hospitalized and 190 people have recovered from COVID-19. Since Friday, the number of hospitalizations is unchanged, while the number of recoveries increased by 27 people.
In the Triad: Most of the counties surrounding Guilford have reported numerous coronavirus cases and related deaths. As of Monday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has 128 cases and two deaths, Davidson County has 179 cases and nine deaths, Forsyth County has 271 cases and five deaths, Randolph County has 242 cases and three deaths, and Rockingham County has 27 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 430 statewide, according to state health officials, which is an overnight increase of eight since Sunday. COVID-19 deaths have been reported in 65 N.C. counties. Mecklenburg County, with 50 deaths, has reported more fatalities than any other county in North Carolina.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 430 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 45 fewer than Sunday.
N.C. congregate living: State official officials updated their report Friday afternoon to show outgoing outbreaks at nursing homes, residential facilities, correctional facilities and other places where numerous people live in close contact. There are four such outbreaks in Guilford County; that number and locations haven't changed since last week. Click here to see the latest N.C. report on outbreaks in congregate settings.
Across the U.S.: There have been 1.12 million confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Sunday, an increase of 29,671 new cases since Saturday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported 65,735 total deaths, a one-day increase of 1,452.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
How many how recovered from the virus? DHHS nor the governor will release this information? They only promotes the number of cases and deaths. If there is no recovery of anyone, we should be leading the world in deaths.
