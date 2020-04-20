The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 6,764 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 4 percent since Sunday. Since Friday's report, the number of new N.C. cases grew by 905, or 15 percent. Ninety-three of the state's 100 counties have recorded at least one case of the coronavirus confirmed by the state lab, a commercial lab or a hospital.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 175 reported cases of the coronavirus, three more than in Sunday's tally and 13 more than Friday's total, according to state health officials. Neighboring Forsyth County has 126 reported cases.
Deaths: 179 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of seven fatalities since Sunday and an increase of 27 since Friday's state report. Guilford County's death toll remains at 13. Mecklenburg County, with a state-leading 1,210 cases of the coronavirus, has recorded 29 deaths.
Hospitalizations: State health officials say 373 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 122 fewer since Sunday, a decrease of 20 percent.
Across the U.S.: There have been 720,630 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Sunday afternoon. The CDC also has reported 37,202 associated deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.