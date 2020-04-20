COVID-19 Coronavirus Infections Viruses
ktsimage

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: 6,764 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 4 percent since Sunday. Since Friday's report, the number of new N.C. cases grew by 905, or 15 percent. Ninety-three of the state's 100 counties have recorded at least one case of the coronavirus confirmed by the state lab, a commercial lab or a hospital. 

In the Triad: Guilford County has 175 reported cases of the coronavirus, three more than in Sunday's tally and 13 more than Friday's total, according to state health officials. Neighboring Forsyth County has 126 reported cases.

Deaths: 179 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of seven fatalities since Sunday and an increase of 27 since Friday's state report. Guilford County's death toll remains at 13. Mecklenburg County, with a state-leading 1,210 cases of the coronavirus, has recorded 29 deaths.

Hospitalizations: State health officials say 373 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 122 fewer since Sunday, a decrease of 20 percent.

Across the U.S.: There have been 720,630 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Sunday afternoon. The CDC also has reported 37,202 associated deaths.

For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments