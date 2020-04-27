The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Guilford County's COVID-19 deaths have reached 23, the county health department reported on Monday. The county says there have been 331 cases, including 69 current hospitalizations and 76 recoveries.
Number of N.C. cases: 9,142 as of 10:20 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 312 cases, or 3.5 percent, since Sunday. Laboratories have confirmed cases of the coronavirus in 95 of the state's 100 counties, an increase of one since Sunday.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 301 reported cases of the coronavirus, an increase of two cases since Sunday, according to state health officials, however Guilford County reports 331 cases. Four counties surrounding Guilford have reported at least 90 cases each since the pandemic hit North Carolina in March: Forsyth (156), Davidson (155), Randolph (137) and Alamance (91). Rockingham County has reported only 24 cases.
Deaths: 306 statewide, according to state health officials — an increase of seven since Sunday. The state numbers list Guilford County's death toll at 17, but the county reported 23 on Monday. Only Mecklenburg County, with 1,492 cases and 41 related fatalities, has reported more deaths associated with COVID-19.
Hospitalizations: State health officials say 473 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 22 more than Sunday.
Demographics: Forty percent of all confirmed cases in N.C. have been recorded in people ages 24 to 49, according to state health officials. ... Eighty-six percent of all related deaths have occurred in people 65 and older ... African Americans, who make up about 22 percent of the state's population, have recorded 39 percent of coronavirus cases and 35 percent of related deaths.
Across the U.S.: There have been 928,619 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 52,459 associated deaths in the United States and its territories as of Saturday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Six states have reported more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases: California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Twelve more state have recorded at least 10,000 cases.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It’s time the Governor lift the restrictions. We have been under the heel of the Progressive- Socialist authoritarian Governor long enough
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.