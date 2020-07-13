Here's the latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 87,528 as of 11:40 a.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s an increase of 1,827 new confirmed infections since Sunday. Ten percent of tests Sunday were positive. Later today, the state is expected to release the updated number of residents presumed to have recovered from symptoms. Currently, more than 55,300 residents are considered recovered.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 3,682 cases of COVID-19 and 123 related deaths as of Monday's report. These numbers represent an increase of 78 new cases and no new deaths since Sunday's report.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 3,403 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 120 deaths. These numbers represent an increase of 42 new cases since Thursday and one fewer death. Since early March, the health department said 386 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,852 people have recovered from the illness. County health officials will update their numbers later today.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Monday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,460 total cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,263 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 3,731 cases and 40 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,512 cases and 32 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 307 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,510 statewide as of Monday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of seven new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 1,040 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 with 80% of hospitals reporting. That's 30 fewer patients than Sunday's report.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 3.23 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon and 134,572 deaths. That equals 987.3 cases per 100,000 people. Sunday's figures show a one-day increase of 62,918 cases and 906 new deaths. The CDC will update its numbers later today.
Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. For more about the state's data, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
