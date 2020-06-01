The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 29,263 as of 10:50 a.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number of cases increased by 674 since Sunday.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 1,288 cases of COVID-19 and 65 related deaths as of Monday's report. Those numbers represent one-day increases of 24 new cases and one additional death.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 1,187 cases of COVID-19 and verified 65 deaths. Since early March, the health department said 218 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 635 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers will be updated Monday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Monday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 364 total cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 430 cases and 13 deaths, Forsyth County has had 1,383 cases and 11 deaths, Randolph County has had 671 cases and 13 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 97 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 898 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 12 from Sunday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 650 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's one less than Sunday.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Sunday afternoon had reached 1.76 million after an increase of 23,553 new cases since Saturday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Sunday reported 103,700 total deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 915 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
