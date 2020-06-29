The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 63,484 as of noon Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,342 new confirmed infections since Sunday. Nine percent of all tests reported Sunday were positive.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 2,775 cases of COVID-19 and 111 related deaths as of Monday's report. These numbers represent an increase of 32 new cases but no new deaths since Sunday.
• As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 2,745 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 112 deaths. These numbers represent an increase of 124 new cases since Friday but no new deaths. Since early March, the health department said 356 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,598 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Monday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,114 total cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 936 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 2,978 cases and 34 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,155 cases and 29 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 223 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,325 statewide as of Monday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of three new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 843 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 with 75% of hospitals reporting. That's 47 fewer patients than listed in Sunday's report.
Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 2.5 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. The national number of cases increased by 41,075 since Sunday. The CDC on Monday reported 126,369 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 885 new deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
