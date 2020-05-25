COVID-19 update: Monday’s numbers
Number of N.C. cases: 23,964 as of about 11 a.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s an increase of 742 new cases since Sunday.
N.C. hospitalizations: 627 people are hospitalized, 40 more than Sunday, with 81% of hospitals reporting.
In Guilford County: 1,073 cases and 52 related deaths. That’s an increase of 24 cases since Sunday; the number of deaths remains the same. Guilford is one of five N.C. counties to record 1,000 or more cases. Mecklenburg County has the highest case count at 3,380 (73 deaths), followed by Wake at 1,471 (33 deaths), Durham at 1,312 (43 deaths), and Wayne at 1,031 (18 deaths).
N.C. deaths: 754, which is 10 more since Sunday.
Across the U.S.: More than 1.63 million cases as of Monday, an increase of 15,342 since Sunday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Monday reported 97,669 deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 620.
