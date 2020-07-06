Here's the latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with updated numbers released Monday afternoon:
Number of N.C. cases: 74,529 as of noon Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,546 new confirmed infections since Sunday. As of Monday, data shows 7,912 of the state's confirmed cases since early March were among ages 17 and younger, and 9,803 cases were among ages 18 to 24.
Nine percent of total tests Sunday were positive.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 3,149 cases of COVID-19 and 117 related deaths as of Monday's report. These numbers represent an increase of 55 new cases and no new deaths since Sunday.
• As of 3 p.m. Monday, the latest available data from the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 3,149 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 118 deaths. These numbers represent an increase of 240 new cases since Thursday and one new death. Since early March, the health department said 372 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,755 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Monday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,292 total cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,102 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 3,353 cases and 37 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,316 cases and 31 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 267 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,398 statewide as of Monday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of two new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 982 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 with 81% of hospitals reporting. That's 33 more patients than Sunday's report.
Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 2.88 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. The national number of cases increased by 44,361 since Sunday. The CDC on Monday reported 129,811 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 235 new deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
