Monday’s COVID-19 numbers
Number of N.C. cases: 11,848 as of 10:50 a.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, up 184 cases since Sunday.
In the Triad: According to the state, Guilford County has 443 cases, four more than Sunday, Forsyth (271), Randolph (242), Davidson (179), and Alamance (128), and Rockingham County (27). Guilford County reports 476 cases.
Deaths: 430 statewide, up eight since Sunday. No new deaths reported in Guilford on Monday, which had 31 deaths recorded, state and county data show.
Hospitalizations and recoveries: 102 people are hospitalized and 190 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Guilford as of 3 p.m. Monday, according to county health officials.
Across the U.S.: There have been 1.15 million confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Monday, an increase of 29,763 new cases, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported 67,456 total deaths, an increase of 1,719 in one day.
