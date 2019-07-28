The marriage in Monaco over the weekend of Louis Ducruet, grandson of Princess Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III, and Marie Chevallier has a North Carolina connection.
In particular, a Western Carolina University link with the bride and groom studying business administration there from 2013 to 2015, according to the university's magazine.
Ducruet, 26, and Chevallier, 25, had a private ceremony Friday and a larger religious ceremony Saturday, according to People magazine.
"At WCU, Ducruet is remembered as unassuming and pleasant, an avid soccer fan who spoke several languages," according to an article about the couple in the magazine's Class Notes section. "WCU classmates and most of his instructors did not know about Ducruet's royal lineage."
Ducruet volunteered at the Community Table, a nonprofit organization in Sylva, and Chevallier was a French tutor at the university, according to the article.
The couple were the first of royal background to marry in Monaco's Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate since Ducruet's grandparents in 1956. Prince Rainier III is buried on the cathedral grounds, according to the Sunday Express of London.
According to the Asheville Citizen-Times, Ducruet is the only son of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco.