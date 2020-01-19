MLK portrait

Martin Luther King Jr. , part of the “Americans Who Tell the Truth” exhibit.

Federal offices: Closed Monday.

State offices: Closed Monday.

Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday.

High Point city offices: Closed Monday.

County offices: Closed Monday.

ABC stores: Closed Monday.

Schools: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Greensboro Transit: GTA and HEAT will operate on a Saturday schedule with GTA providing hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Some stops on routes 4 and 13 will be affected by the MLK Jr. Day parade.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran on normal schedule Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection Monday. Monday’s collections take place Tuesday. Tuesday’s collections take place Wednesday.

High Point: Collection will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments