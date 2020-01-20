Federal offices: Closed today.
State offices: Closed today.
Greensboro city offices: Closed today.
High Point city offices: Closed today.
County offices: Closed today.
ABC stores: Closed today.
Schools: Closed today and Tuesday.
Greensboro Transit: GTA and HEAT will operate on a Saturday schedule with GTA providing hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Some stops on routes 4 and 13 will be affected by the MLK Jr. Day parade.
High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran on normal schedule today.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection today. Today’s collections take place Tuesday. Tuesday’s collections take place Wednesday.
High Point: Collection will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
