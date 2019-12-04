Updated at 4:27 p.m.
Deputies located Logan Jackson safe.
STONEVILLE — Deputies are searching Wednesday afternoon for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Logan James Jackson was last seen at 1881 Settle Bridge Road in Stoneville around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies said they do not know what Jackson was wearing when he went missing but he did take his laptop.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
