Updated at 9:04 a.m.
Police say Marie Anglina Kearns has been located.
GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 31-year-old woman who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive disorder.
Marie Anglina Kearns was last seen at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, according to a police news release. She was reported missing Friday night.
Kearns is 5 feet 10, weighs 210 pounds, and was last seen wearing an off-white shirt with a pink and grey pattern on it, brown and black pants and pink glasses.
There is no known mode of transportion, direction of travel or destination, police said.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Greensboro Police at 336-373-2287 or call 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.