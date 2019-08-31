STONEVILLE — Fifteen-year-old Samuel Juergens, reported missing from from the Lake Brandt and Scalesville roads area of Summerfield, was located Saturday morning in Stoneville, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
"The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our appreciation to the Stoneville Police Department and concerned members of the community who helped bring this matter to a successful conclusion," a news release said.
Samuel had last been seen on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.