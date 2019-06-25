A 14-year-old girl reported missing Saturday has been found safe, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said today.
Aliyah Angelina Allen had left a note Saturday morning saying she would be back but had not returned by evening, when a missing person report was filed, the sheriff's office said.
Authorities are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday, according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
Aliyah Angelina Allen had left a note Saturday morning saying she would be back but had not returned by evening, when a missing person report was filed, the sheriff's office said.
Aliyah is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left.
She was last seen in the Cedar Square Road area of Randleman, but is known to frequent areas in High Point and Greensboro.
Anyone with information on the location of Aliyahis asked to call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698 or Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.