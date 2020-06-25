Carey

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen last seen Tuesday morning.

Carlin Michael Carey, 14, was wearing only blue jeans and shoes when he was last spotted on the front porch of his residence in Haw River about 9 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office described Carey as a Black with black hair and brown eyes, 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. 

It's possible Carey is traveling to Maryland, the sheriff's office said. 

Anyone with information can call the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300.

