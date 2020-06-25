The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen last seen Tuesday morning.
Carlin Michael Carey, 14, was wearing only blue jeans and shoes when he was last spotted on the front porch of his residence in Haw River about 9 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The sheriff's office described Carey as a Black with black hair and brown eyes, 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.
It's possible Carey is traveling to Maryland, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information can call the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.