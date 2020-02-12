Two missing Davidson County children were found hiding near their home after an extensive search, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
The two children, ages 8 and 10, ran away from their home after a Department of Social Services representative visited their home on Critcher Drive in reference to a complaint of child abuse or neglect, according to the sheriff’s office.
Shortly after social services left, the children ran away, and a family member called the sheriff’s office to report them missing.
Deputies searched the area around 5:30 p.m. and, with daylight fading, the sheriff’s office opted to use K9s and thermal imaging drones to help their search.
Deputies later found the children unharmed, hiding in the area.
There are no criminal charges currently pending, although the case is under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 336-242-2105 and ask to speak with Detective Blake.
