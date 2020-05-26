Arnesto Holdren

Holdren

 Courtesy of the Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to locate a missing teenage boy. 

Arnesto Holdren, 15, is believed to be in the Archdale or Thomasville area, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who locates Holdren to call 911.

