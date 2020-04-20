Leah Zimmer

A missing Kernersville girl was found Monday, safe and unharmed, authorities said.

Leah Zimmer, 12, has been reunited with her parents, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.

Leah had been reported missing Monday after she was last seen walking barefoot in the 1200 block of Canstaff Drive in southeastern Kernersville and Forsyth County, the sheriff's office said..

The sheriff's office posted an alert about Leah about 4:30 p.m. Monday on its Facebook page.

