The Guilford County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday it has safely located 15-year-old Makayla Marr, according to a press release.
Marr was reported missing from the Stokesdale area on March 1. Guilford deputies and Winston-Salem police officers located Makayla on Monday night.
No further details were released.
