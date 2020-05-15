I’ve never been happier or prouder to be a journalist than now during these trying times of the coronavirus pandemic. My job is essential. What I do matters.
And ... it gets me out of the house.
Well, for nine hours anyway. Ten if I drive real slow on the way home.
Remember that scene from “Back to the Future” when the DeLorean goes into the past, leaving behind a trail of fire?
That’s me tearing out the front door each day on the way to work.
I CAN’T WAIT to leave.
As the end of a state-mandated quarantine nears, we at the Kernels household are about to eat each other alive and ask for seconds.
Look, don’t get me wrong. I love The Wife and Daughter, but confinement is causing us to have a nuclear family meltdown. Or, in other words, #fightclub.
Forced to work from home, The Wife has turned a good portion of the house into a call center, conversing with all manner of clients from all around the world at all hours. And when she’s on the phone, heaven help you if do something to make even a floorboard creak. Once during a call, she gave me the stink eye — and I SWEAR this is true — for ripping a paper towel in half.
The Daughter is a different story. This self-styled Lady of Leisure, just back from college, stays up until 4 a.m. and spends much of the day in a fugue state. When she eventually awakens, it’s like Frankenstein has come to terrorize the villagers.
And, Daughter, don’t think for a minute I haven’t noticed there are wine bottles missing from the cabinet. As your father, I taught you better than that.
If you don’t want to get busted, always take from the back.
After a long day of trying to keep you readers informed, I come home at night to two badgers who’ve been caged up all day with one thought in their eyes when they see me: fresh meat.
And then they proceed to tear into my body and soul with all the finesse of a “Walking Dead” zombie for things, real and imagined, that I did, didn’t or will do. Minutes of this pass, and I just stand there and take it. And then, finally, I explode and say what needs to be said.
Yes, dear.
After work, all I want to do is look at a wall for a while. In my darker moments, as both women berate me or each other, I imagine putting my head through it. And, OK, maybe theirs, too.
So you can imagine their reaction when I, gulp, told them I was getting furloughed and would be home with them for a week.
“You’re just going to get in my way,” said The Wife in a barely discernible monotone, not even bothering to hide her disdain.
The Daughter, however, couldn’t contain her enthusiasm — it just wasn’t for me. “Dad, there’s this new dance on TikTok.”
And then they retired to their own corners of the house, leaving me to figure out how I was going to spend a week with them in quarantine.
Get in my way. The Wife’s words stung. It’s not like it would even be an issue. I’ve been social distancing myself from her for years.
It’s called marriage.
I thought about a lot of things during my self-imposed exile: life, men who wear Crocs, good substitutes for toilet paper, if I should keep secret my addiction to that new Netflix show “Too Hot to Handle” and whether every cough or sneeze meant I contracted the coronavirus — or that I simply coughed or sneezed.
Two minutes later, I was looking for something else to do.
When I wasn’t trying to occupy my mind, I was physically letting myself go.
I ate like a horse and drank like a fish.
I wore the same clothes every day.
I didn’t shower or shave.
The closest I came to actual hygiene was gargling mouthwash just before dinner so The Wife couldn’t detect the Canadian Mist on my breath.
With each passing day, I devolved into a lesser form of man, something between Cro-Magnon and a guy who wears Crocs.
And then the inevitable happened: I got in The Wife’s way.
She was on one of those videoconferencing calls. You know, where everyone is in a box like on “The Brady Bunch.”
That’s when I happened to walk by in a, ahem, state of undress.
Actually, it was more like a severe state of undress.
All right, I was buck nekkid.
And I may have been scratching my butt.
Imagine, if you will, the collective sound of about 10 people’s gag reflexes engaging in unison.
That’s the reaction my bare body brought.
Instinctively, I sucked in my gut.
But that didn’t help.
Not wanting to make things worse, I tried my best to act unconcerned, nonchalant even, as if to say this is how we roll at the Kernels house, pandemic or not.
That didn’t help, either.
So I high-tailed it outta view.
For those of you who were watching that day who might be reading this, let me just say I’m truly sorry. The house is usually much cleaner than that.
After The Wife’s outrage and blood pressure settled, she informed me that UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES would something like that ever. Happen. Again.
Before responding, I paused for dramatic effect.
Then I looked into her eyes and said: “No, my sweet ball and chain. It won’t happen again.”
Next time, I won’t scratch my butt.
