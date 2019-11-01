GREENSBORO — Mercury will pass in front of the sun on Monday and you can safely watch it at the Greensboro Science Center.
The center is partnering with the Greensboro Astronomy Club to host a free viewing party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release from the center.
Astronomy club members will set up telescopes outfitted with solar filters so guests can safely watch Mercury move across the sun.
The viewing party will occur in front of the center’s main entrance at 4301 Lawndale Drive and will include a gravity well demonstration, coloring pages and a kid-friendly photo opportunity. Admission to the science center is not included in the free event.
Mercury's transit across the sun happens about 13 times a century. The smallest planet in our solar system will appear as a tiny black dot passing slowly in front of sun.
If you have your own telescope, you can watch the event using a safety filter to protect your eyes from the sun. If you don't have a filter handy, you can use a sheet of paper to rig up a safe viewing method — you can project the image of the sun (in the form of a white disk) onto a sheet of paper, then watch the black dot of Mercury crawl across it.
In case the weather doesn't cooperate, the Greensboro Science Center's activities will take place in the center's Science Advancement through Innovative Learning (SAIL) Center.
Information from the Washington Post was used in this report.
