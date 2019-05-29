GREENSBORO — The heart of Wednesday’s discussion of a proposed half-billion dollar budget was how the city treats some of its most vulnerable residents: people who ride buses and the mentally ill.
By the end of the two-hour work session, Greensboro City Council members had effectively pumped the brakes on a proposal to raise all transit fees in the coming months and left City Manager David Parrish to answer complex questions about a proposed program to help city employees deal with mentally ill people.
Parrish has proposed a $566 million budget that includes a 3-cent increase in the property tax rate that will, in part, pay for a larger contribution to the city employees’ retirement fund, a reduction in the amount of savings the city uses every year to cover its expenses, and growing expenses for the Greensboro Transit Authority.
Changes in the transit system are designed to bring in $850,000 through lower expenses and fare increases.
City officials believe that fare increases will bring in more money and discourage some people from riding, saving money as a result.
For example, fares for fixed-route buses would increase from $1.50 per ride to $1.75 beginning July 1. Fares for the SCAT paratransit service for disabled riders would increase from $1.50 per ride to $2 beginning July 1 and to $2.50 on Jan. 1, 2020.
“Some folks may choose not to use transit, they may make smarter trips,” said Adam Fischer, the city’s transportation director.
But the proposal drew fire from Council Member Sharon Hightower.
“The service is horrible,” she said. “We don’t look at transit as a way to get around. We look at it as a way to help poor people. We’re raising fares on the backs of poor folks.”
Council Member Michelle Kennedy said some people on fixed or limited incomes who depend on buses could end up paying $50 more a month for services they can barely afford now.
“That is something that’s being forced on people,” Kennedy said. “People are not choosing. They’re not going to go to this appointment or to that or whatever.”
She said that people with health issues might avoid trips to get treatments only to use ambulance services later, shifting costs within the community somewhere else.
“We are throwing nearly $1 million on the backs of the people that can least afford it,” Kennedy said. “This feels punitive to me ... and I am dead against an increase in fares.”
Parrish said he would go back to the broader budget to suggest other ways to make up $850,000 in the transit budget.
The budget includes $500,000 for “the availability of mental health professionals for crisis intervention.”
Such a program has been suggested by several council members in recent months, especially in light of the death of Marcus Smith. Smith, who died Sept. 8, was undergoing some kind of mental health crisis at the intersection of Market and Church streets downtown when police bound his hands to his feet behind him. A medical examiner said the RIPP Hobble hogtie contributed to his death.
Some council members believe making mental health professionals available who could respond quickly to such a situation might have helped police handle it differently.
Parrish has suggested a much broader program that would hire a contractor to provide mental health professionals who could respond to any city department dealing with a difficult or mentally unstable person.
For example, city officials said staff at the Greensboro Public Library regularly deal with mentally ill people who take them away from their other duties and one person was recently banned from the water department after causing a disturbance there.
Council Member Justin Outling questioned whether the city has a way of determining if such a program is successful and said a mental health expense might be better covered by Guilford County, which handles all mental health services in the city.
But Parrish and other officials said this program is not a conventional treatment program but one that is strictly on-call to help staffers from police to librarians who might need help with a mentally ill person.
Parrish said the city’s staff has been working on the proposal since December and realized “this became more than just a Police Department need.”
Outling continued with pointed questions: “What’s the method? What’s the cost? What’s the why?” He wanted to know what research exists that could prove such programs work.
Kennedy said that Cone Health has compiled data that shows the public cost of taking mentally ill people to emergency departments.
But Outling said that does not answer his question.
Other city officials said such a program would be innovative and assist all staffers with city government.
“We hear it day in and day out,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. “I think it is something worth giving a try. We have a budget of a half billion dollars and we are arguing over $500,000. We don’t need to put our rank-and-file employees at risk.”
Hightower said the city is not trying to take over the county’s mental health services role, but that other cities have similar programs and Greensboro needs one too.
Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson, who works with alternative programs in the criminal justice system in her professional life, said it’s “very effective.”
“I’ve seen it work, and with some of the situations we’ve had over the years, I think it would be invaluable,” she said.
No further work sessions have been planned at this time, but the City Council plans to hold a public hearing on the budget at its next regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
