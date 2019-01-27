Two people are in custody after a gunshot was fired inside Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro on Saturday night.
Ivan Joseph Smyre, 25, of Greensboro, and Robert Lamont King, 26, were taken into custody, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Officers were called to the shopping mall at 410 Four Seasons Town Centre at about 8:15 p.m. after a gunshot was fired during a fight there.
Nobody was hurt in the shooting, which occurred shortly before the mall's scheduled closing. Mall security was able to safely get everyone out and closed the mall.
Police said the people involved in the fight tried to leave after the shooting, but officers immediately took two people in custody.
Police have not said what, if any, charges Smyre or King face and the incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.