U.S. flags
Jay Reeves

Federal offices: Closed Monday

State offices: Closed Monday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday

High Point city offices: Closed Monday

County offices: Closed Monday

ABC stores: Open Monday

Schools: Closed Monday

Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Route 17-Lawndale Drive will also be in operation.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection Monday. Monday’s collection is Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is Wednesday. All other collections remain the same.

High Point: Collection delayed by one day. Collections are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

