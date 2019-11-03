HIGH POINT — With a revitalization effort going really well and more progress on the horizon, community leaders say that whoever wins the High Point mayoral race on Tuesday faces one major challenge.
Keeping the good times rolling.
“In a way, the message is, ‘Just don’t mess it up,’ ” said Patrick Chapin, president of Business High Point, the local Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s dramatic. Our wildest dreams are being met,” Chapin said of the community’s recent economic progress. “So that puts the bar pretty high for the next council.”
Incumbent Mayor Jay Wagner and his challenger, Guilford County Commissioner Carlvena Foster, say they get the message.
Wagner said he wants to take the city revitalization effort to its next level, one where municipal government begins moving aggressively to spruce up blighted neighborhoods with new affordable housing, at the same time it does more to attract entrepreneurs who can inject new energy into the local economy.
“The next mayor is going to have to carry it forward and see it through,” Wagner said of the revitalization effort that coalesced around a new baseball stadium and has helped to attract more than $150 million in new development to that part of town.
He aims to “create an ecosystem that attracts entrepreneurs to come here,” Wagner said. “A lot of cities are searching for that, but I really think we have an opportunity here.”
Foster sees nothing wrong with such visions of strong economic growth. But if elected, she said, she wants to expand the scope to lower-income parts of the community that aren’t necessarily feeling included these days.
“I think you take something that is going pretty well and make it better,” said Foster, who has been a county commissioner for five years and served on the county Board of Education before that.
“People don’t understand how decisions are made and the value they bring to the city as a whole,” said Foster. “The city does not do a good job of communicating that.”
The contest pits the current mayor, who is running for a second term, against a two-term county commissioner who would, of course, step down from that office if she were to prevail in this week’s nonpartisan, municipal contest.
Wagner finished first in last month’s municipal primary with about 46 percent of the vote. Foster and former Guilford commissioner Bruce Davis split the remainder, with Foster taking second place by a margin of 28 votes.
Wagner is a lawyer in private practice raising two school-age children with his wife, Leigh.
Foster is a senior executive with the YMCA of High Point who, with her husband Otis, has two grown children and a grandchild.
Civic leaders speak highly of both mayoral candidates.
“They are both wonderful human beings,” said Nido Qubein, the president of High Point University, who has been instrumental in the community’s recent string of successes. “They both love the city of High Point, and the city is in good hands either way.”
But all is not rosy in High Point. In addition to the angst that Foster described among some residents, the city has dealt with a spike in violent crime in recent years.
Neither candidate claims to have a magic bullet to solve the problem of increased violence.
Foster said part of the solution involves getting residents of high crime areas to feel more comfortable in alerting local police to the kind of early warnings and other information that could help officers prevent such crime.
“I think the police department has to do a better job of forming partnerships with the community,” she said.
This year, all nine High Point City Council seats are on the ballot. And for the first time, voters will selecting officeholders to serve four-year terms rather than two.
City residents also are voting on three separate referendums for a total of $50 million in municipal bonds, including $22 million for street and sidewalk improvements, $21.5 million in park and recreation spending, and $6.5 million for housing projects for people with low-to-moderate incomes.
Both mayoral candidates support the bond package.
Wagner made some waves this summer when he suggested forming a committee to look into the “perception the High Point schools are not good” and if that is true, what to do about it.
The potential answer that got headlines was separating from Guilford County Schools and reviving a High Point municipal system. But Wagner said last week that was only one possible result.
Others include relying more on charter schools or voucher programs if the yet-to-be formed committee finds deficiencies in the current situation, he said.
Foster has said High Point should not separate from the county system, but rather put together its own group to work cooperatively with the county commission and school board.
She said in an interview last week that if elected mayor, she believes her service on both of the other boards would work to High Point’s advantage in effectively communicating with them on a variety of topics.
She said that a “minority and women’s business enterprise” program is one initiative she would pursue if elected.
For the next phase of economic growth, Wagner said, he likes the new Plant Seven “entrepreneur center” that has opened in southwest High Point as a model for building on High Point’s industrial past and nurturing start-ups.
“You have heard of craft beer. We’re looking at craft furniture,” he said of Plant Seven, housed in a former hosiery mill.
The backdrop for the renaissance that either Wagner or Foster will try to build upon has its roots in the disarray that followed the city’s loss of jobs in textile and furniture manufacturing as the last century drew to a close, said High Point lawyer Tom Terrell.
It took community leaders another decade to mount the Core City Project that Terrell chaired, a planning initiative focused on reviving the downtown. But it wasn’t until 2013 that city government became fully engaged in the effort, he said.
Qubein played a major role in the evolving public-private partnership that eventually became known as the “Catalyst Project,” ultimately delivering the $36 million BB&T Point Ballpark as the spark that has ignited a wave of continuing investment.
Qubein said whether it’s Foster or Wagner, the next mayor will need to believe deeply in High Point’s future, be fully committed to bringing together all the different interest groups and be a taker of calculated risks.
“We can’t be held back by bureaucracy,” he said, “and we can’t be held back by fear.”
