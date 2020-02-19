GREENSBORO — The public has several more chances to speak with new Police Chief Brian James at community meetings.
James, who was officially sworn in on Jan. 31, is interested in talking with residents about their thoughts on public safety, the police department said in a news release. At the meetings, residents will meet officers who serve their community and will get to talk about concerns in their neighborhoods.
Each meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to end by 8 p.m. Reservations are not required. Two meetings have already been held. The remaining meetings are:
Feb. 20 — Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia St.
Feb. 25 — Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road.
Feb. 27 — Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road.
March 5 — Central Library, 219 N. Church St.
March 10 — Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.
March 12 — Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road.
For more information or questions about the community meetings, call the police department’s Office of Community Engagement at 336-373-2636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.