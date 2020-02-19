Brian L. James sworn in as new Greensboro Police Chief (copy)

Greensboro native Brian L. James at official swearing in Jan. 31 as city's 23rd police chief.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

GREENSBORO — The public has several more chances to speak with new Police Chief Brian James at community meetings.

James, who was officially sworn in on Jan. 31, is interested in talking with residents about their thoughts on public safety, the police department said in a news release. At the meetings, residents will meet officers who serve their community and will get to talk about concerns in their neighborhoods.

Each meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to end by 8 p.m. Reservations are not required. Two meetings have already been held. The remaining meetings are:

Feb. 20 — Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia St.

Feb. 25 — Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road.

Feb. 27 — Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road.

March 5 — Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

March 10 — Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.

March 12 — Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road.

For more information or questions about the community meetings, call the police department’s Office of Community Engagement at 336-373-2636.

