GREENSBORO — A 70-year-old Greensboro man was seriously injured today when his pickup ran off the road and hit a tree, police said.
Michael Merkel was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche on New Garden Road when he ran off the road to the right, struck some shrubbery and a tree, police said in a news release. They did not release a specific time for the crash.
It was a low speed-wreck and impairment is not suspected, police said. A medical issue may have caused Merkel to crash, police said.
Merkel was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
