CHARLOTTE — From late 2007 to 2014, Mecklenburg County prosecutors dismissed 13 consecutive weapons charges against Mario McGill, records show.
He was free on Jan. 5, 2015. That was the day McGill shot and killed Robert Miller, a childhood friend.
Cases like McGill’s have contributed to an alarming statistic: From 2014 through 2018, Mecklenburg prosecutors dismissed 68 percent of weapons charges, a higher rate than any other urban county in North Carolina, a Charlotte Observer investigation found.
Statewide, prosecutors dismissed about half of all gun charges during the five-year period.
The dismissal rates in other urban counties ranged from 28 percent in Forsyth County to 58 percent in Durham County. In Guilford County the dismissal rate for weapons crimes was 42 percent.
Mecklenburg’s high dismissal rate means that defendants who commit crimes here have a greater chance of avoiding punishment than in other N.C. counties. Suspects who get away with crimes often move on to worse offenses, including murder, experts say.
To investigate how prosecutors handle weapons crimes, the Observer analyzed data on 58 charges that involved weapons, murder or manslaughter. These charges include carrying a concealed gun, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
Reporters also reviewed hundreds of documents and interviewed dozens of police officers, victims, violent crime experts and prosecutors.
The investigation found:
- More than half of the roughly 300 people charged with murder in Mecklenburg County since 2015 had prior weapons charges. For 28 murder suspects, a conviction on an earlier weapons charge — rather than a dismissal — would have put them behind bars at the time of the killing.
- Prosecutors regularly dismiss serious charges. From 2014 through 2018, Mecklenburg prosecutors dropped 57 percent of all armed robbery charges — a rate higher than any other urban county in North Carolina and almost twice as high as Wake County.
- Former prosecutors said they had little choice but to plea bargain or dismiss most charges. That’s because prosecutors shoulder heavy caseloads and operate in a state-funded court system that is so overburdened that fewer than 1 percent of felony cases go to trial.
Authorities are grappling with this problem at a particularly deadly time.
Charlotte had 87 homicides in 2017 — the highest number in any year since 1995. That amounted to roughly 10 murders for every 100,000 residents — about three times New York City’s murder rate. And 2019 is on pace to be even deadlier.
“The message that is received by a criminal mind is, ‘I shot this person with a gun, but they let me go. So I’ll just go out and get me another gun,’ “ said Judy Williams, co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Offspring. “Who feels safe in a city where people can break rules, commit crimes and nothing is done about it?”
D.A. defends dismissals
Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said his prosecutors often have to dismiss charges because they lack evidence. Some witnesses aren’t credible. Others go missing. Still others refuse to testify.
When asked to explain why Mecklenburg’s dismissal rate exceeds those of other urban counties, Merriweather said Mecklenburg suffers from more big-city problems, including more poverty and violent crime. As a result, he said, the county has more people who distrust police and prosecutors — and fewer people who are willing to cooperate with authorities after they witness or become victims of crimes.
”You recognize that you’re in a different world,” said Merriweather, who became Mecklenburg’s top prosecutor in 2017.
Even if Mecklenburg prosecutors could build stronger cases, the courts here don’t have enough resources to cope effectively with the all of the county’s violent crime, former prosecutors say.
Mecklenburg has 86 prosecutors — fewer than almost any county its size nationwide, the Observer found. A county with Mecklenburg’s population — 1.1 million people — ought to have at least 120 prosecutors, according to David Labahn, president of the Washington, D.C.-based Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.
Milwaukee County, for instance, has about 145,000 fewer residents than Mecklenburg — but it has 44 more prosecutors.
“Mecklenburg needs significant help,” said Andrew Murray, who served as Mecklenburg District Attorney from 2011 to 2017.
North Carolina spent less per resident on its courts than any other state-funded system, according to data collected by the National Center for State Courts in 2012, the most recent available.
A shortage of court personnel sharply limits how many cases the DA’s office can bring to trial, former prosecutors say.
Former prosecutors say if prosecutors didn’t offer plea deals and dismiss cases, the court system would grind to a halt.
A plea deal
On a fall day in 2017, police say, motorist Lutishia Mauney chased another car on South Tryon Street and opened fire with a .22-caliber rifle. Her bullets struck the car, hit a truck and went through the window of a nearby apartment, said Charlotte police Detective Matthew Freeman, who investigated the case.
Police tracked down Mauney’s car and found the rifle inside. Freeman said she gave a tearful confession. “It seemed like a really good case,” Freeman said.
Mauney, now 21, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill — a serious felony that could have meant prison time if she’d been convicted.
She could not be reached for comment. But she told authorities that the men in the car she chased had flashed gang signs and had threatened to kill her.
Prosecutors dismissed the assault with a deadly weapon charge and allowed her to plead guilty to a different felony, discharging a weapon into occupied property. Her sentence: probation.
Asked why prosecutors gave Mauney a plea deal, Mecklenburg Deputy District Attorney Bruce Lillie said her statements about the threats from the men might have swayed a jury.
Tough stance in GuilfordA case like Mauney’s might have played out differently in Guilford County.
Informed of the facts in the Mauney case, Guilford County’s recently retired chief assistant district attorney, Howard Neumann, said he can’t imagine letting his prosecutors cut a deal like that.
“When you’ve got a person who will randomly fire into the public without regard for people’s lives … some period of incarceration would seem to be necessary,” Neumann said.
From 2014 through 2018, prosecutors in Guilford County dismissed 42 percent of all weapons charges, the Observer found. Compare that to Mecklenburg, where 68 percent were dismissed.
State prison statistics also suggest that Guilford takes a tougher stance with criminals. Although Guilford has just half of Mecklenburg’s population, it sent more people to state prison during each of the past three years.
Instead of giving plea deals to those charged with gun crimes, Guilford’s prosecutors demand that most plead guilty as charged, Neumann said. The reason, he said, is that they view guns as the main threat to the safety of people in Greensboro.
Neumann points to another factor that gives Guilford’s prosecutors an edge in the courtroom: experience. Many of the county’s prosecutors are veterans. About seven of their 34 prosecutors have at least 20 years of experience. Compare that to the Mecklenburg DA’s office, where five of the 86 prosecutors have at least two decades of experience.
