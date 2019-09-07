BURLINGTON — A Mebane man died Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed into a parked van, police said.
Officers responding to the 1100 block of Anthony Road about 5:10 p.m. Saturday found 59-year-old James Hamilton Little unconscious near his 2019 Indian motorcycle, Burlington police said in a news release. Emergency personnel could not revive him, police said.
According to police, Little was northbound on Anthony Road when his motorcycle left the road and hit a parked van. Excessive speed was a contributing factor, police said.
The wreck remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 336-229-3500. Anonymous tips can be left with Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by texting 8398 to 274637.
