Greensboro — The nonprofit I Am A Queen will host the seventh annual "I Am FREE" teen empowerment conference on Saturday.
The free event, which includes lunch, is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Power Play Center, 2207 E. Cone Blvd.
The conference is for girls ages 10 to 18 and registered participants will take part in "100 Girls Doing Community Service," a collaborative initiative that includes service projects to help the homeless, elderly and support the local animal shelter.
The conference features breakout sessions on how to code a program, start a business, learn how to paint, become an actress and cheer.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan is among the speakers.
I Am A Queen will also celebrate its 10-year anniversary during the conference.
For more information, contact Alana V. Allen, executive director, at (336) 638-1315 or email info@iamaqueen.org.