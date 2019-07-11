'I Am A Queen" holds free teen empowerment conference

Alana V. Allen is executive director of the nonprofit I Am a Queen, which works to empower girls ages 10 to 18. Saturday's "I am FREE" conference is free for girls ages 10-18 and lunch is provided.

Greensboro — The nonprofit I Am A Queen will host the seventh annual "I Am FREE" teen empowerment conference on Saturday.

The free event, which includes lunch, is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Power Play Center, 2207 E. Cone Blvd.

The conference is for girls ages 10 to 18 and  registered participants will take part in "100 Girls Doing Community Service," a collaborative initiative that includes service projects to help the homeless, elderly and support the local animal shelter.

The conference features breakout sessions on how to code a program, start a business, learn how to paint, become an actress and cheer.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan is among the speakers.

I Am A Queen will also celebrate its 10-year anniversary during the conference.

For more information, contact  Alana V. Allen, executive director, at (336) 638-1315 or email info@iamaqueen.org.

