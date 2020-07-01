GREENSBORO — Mayor Nancy Vaughan told City Council this week that she wants to delay consideration of a resolution supporting a series of police reforms demanded by protesters until she can meet next week with one of the groups behind the demands.
Vaughan had asked that the council consider a resolution at its special meeting on Thursday that endorses the #8CANTWAIT program of reducing the use of force by police departments. The program embraces eight changes proponents believe all police departments should make.
In an email to council members and city officials on Tuesday, Vaughan said she would like to postpone that item after having community discussions and planning a meeting for next week with the Greensboro Rising protest group.
"I know that staff has put time into preparing the resolution," Vaughan wrote. "I appreciate their hard work. Have yet to see the finished product and it has not been posted for review at this point. I would rather not rush something this important without time for broader input," she said.
Vaughan said June 23 at a virtual City Council work session that she would like to see the Greensboro Police Department continue changes in its use-of-force policies outlined recently by Chief Brian James.
#8CANTWAIT is being promoted by a national nonprofit called Campaign Zero, which has offered many of the ideas that protesters have been pressing throughout the country in the wake of the May death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in Minneapolis at the hands of police. His death sparked weeks of protests against racism and police brutality.
Vaughan said last week that the council should act quickly to pass a resolution embracing the measures as a firm show of solidarity with the goals of the protesters.
"The eight can't wait, and I don't think we should wait," she told council members at that meeting.
The #8CANTWAIT campaign asks for a variety of police reforms covering police actions that have led to wrongful deaths.
At least two of the techniques — choke/strangle holds and shooting at moving vehicles — have been addressed by James and barred from use by Greensboro police officers.
James announced the changes at a news conference after peaceful protests on May 30-31 were followed by violence, with businesses damaged and looted downtown and in other parts of the city.
Vaughan said Wednesday in an interview that in her meeting next week with Greensboro Rising, she wants to highlight the fact that James has already proactively made changes in police policy.
"I think it's important that everybody realizes he has made some changes in advance of" a council resolution, Vaughan said, "but I think, more important, there's no need to rush. It's better to get it right than to rush it out."
She said of any council resolution, "maybe it can be more comprehensive." With ongoing discussions scheduled, she said, there's no target date for bringing a resolution to the entire City Council.
The other actions called for by Campaign Zero include requiring police to "de-escalate" potentially violent situations, require a warning before firing their weapon, exhaust all alternatives before shooting, and require officers to intervene if they see another officer using excessive force.
In addition, the campaign calls for police departments to establish a "force continuum" policy that restricts "the most severe types of force to the most extreme situations," and, finally, a push to require comprehensive reporting of incidents by police.
Councilman Justin Outling has said rather than a resolution, council should consider and vote on specific policies that would determine police behavior.
Council has canceled the 2 p.m. work session Thursday that was set up to discuss the police policy resolution. It will go forward with a special virtual public hearing at 3:30 to discuss and vote on an economic development grant to assist a developer with plans to open a bowling lane, bar business on South Elm Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.