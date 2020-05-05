GREENSBORO — Wearing a pink mask with white polka dots, Cynthia Townes climbs the steps of the house on the tree-lined street, arms full of Meals on Wheels packages.
A street over, the couple that's next on her list has been watching out for her SUV. The two are in their 80s and 90s.
"It's comforting," said the woman, who stands on her porch while Townes removes a week's worth of meals from her truck. "It fills a serious need for us."
Despite having made changes due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Senior Resources of Guilford's administrators and volunteers are continuing to get meals to the more than 800 people who rely on them. More recently, grants have helped take more seniors off the waiting list.
Among those Townes will see over the next two hours is the man who answers the door in a wheelchair. And the woman who used to live with her sister, but after the sister's death is now, for the first time, alone.
It's because of the free meal program for the elderly that many of the people on the delivery routes are able to live on their own.
"It feels good to be a part of this," said Townes, who earlier was among a line of vehicles snaking through the Meals on Wheels distribution center to pick up the food for their routes.
As they looked to balance both safety and need during the pandemic, the agency's staff came up with a plan to deliver a week's worth of packaged frozen meals — the same process used in anticipation of bad weather — instead of the daily fresh meals that are dropped off each weekday. United Guaranty has begun providing fresh packaged meals, including sandwiches and fruit, for a bonus meal.
"A lot of them don't have a caretaker or family in the area or a friend who could help," said Angie Wilson, a spokesperson for Senior Resources of Guilford. "If we don't deliver those meals they will go hungry."
Some of the faces Wilson came across as the vehicles were loaded Tuesday morning were new to volunteering. Some of their longtime volunteers, many of whom are retirees, have had to step back from helping because they are in the groups most vulnerable in the coronavirus pandemic. That includes the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions.
"What's heartening is the number of young people who have called to say they'd like to help," Wilson said. "Some of them have been laid off their jobs or are college students who are back home."
Townes started volunteering with the program two decades ago through her church's commitment to handle all the deliveries every third Friday of the month and continues with the same partner. She attends First Baptist.
"We used to put our kids in car seats in the back," she said of her now close friend Anita.
Now the children are young adults. The two friends are still at it but social distancing means they can't be in the same car.
Townes' approach is to knock on the door and step back. It's what volunteers are being asked to do to keep themselves and others safe.
"Before COVID-19 you delivered a hot meal and a milk and a juice, and you might walk into their kitchen and open the meal for them and visit," Townes said.
The drivers also do a wellness check, which has been a signature part of the program. Even before people were asked to stay home, the drivers in the mobile meals program were often the only human contact some of the elderly got that week.
The agency has a social worker who is able to follow up with anything the volunteer notices or needs to pass along.
The agency was recently able to get grants and funding from the United Ways of Greensboro and High Point's emergency COVID-19 funds to take 80 people off the waiting list and underwrite additional operation costs.
While staff celebrated the news, another more than 220 people remain on that list. The group is also seeking donations to get more people off the waiting list and more volunteers to help with the deliveries.
"It's not a big commitment on time," Townes said. "So it's something most people can do."
