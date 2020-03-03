Women's history month spotlight (copy)
Marie Wood is an interior designer and advocate for ovarian cancer awareness.

Name: Marie Wood

What I do: I am a professional interior designer and have made my career in design, but most recently, I am an advocate for ovarian cancer awareness and have brought an organization called She Rocks The Triad to the Greensboro area.

Why I do what I do: After being diagnosed with Stage IIIC ovarian cancer in 2017, I came to realize that this disease is not talked about, nor is there any screening for early detection. Women need better options.

One in 70 women will develop this disease at some point in their life. This disease affects women of ALL ages. Ovarian cancer is three times more lethal than breast cancer because there is no screening test and almost no symptoms until it is advanced. 75% of patients present with stage III or IV.

My proudest achievement: Gathering a group of powerful women and men to help further this mission of bringing awareness of this deadly disease to our area. In two years, we have raised in excess of $200,000 to give toward the research of better options for women, and to assist women in need battling GYN cancers in the Triad area.

My real-life hero: My husband, Tom Wood. He perseveres and supports me in all my endeavors. He is not afraid of what life has thrown at us and has been the grounding rock to me for more than 33 years.

If I could have one superpower, it would be: To wipe out ALL cancers!

