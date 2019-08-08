GREENSBORO — Marcus Deon Smith's family was always there for him, his parents said Thursday. And now that he's dead, they're not going anywhere.
George and Mary Smith have made the long drive from the Lancaster, S.C., area to Greensboro at least a half-dozen times since their son Marcus died in police custody Sept. 8.
They made the trip again Thursday to appear before a community meeting at Shiloh Baptist Church on South Eugene Street calling for "justice" for their son. He died at age 38 after police restrained him with a RIPP hobble-style device, binding his hands to his feet behind him.
Mary Smith said before the meeting that her trips to Greensboro are full of happy memories of seeing her son, but heavy with the sad reality of his death.
Now, when she sees "places we stopped at, stores we visited, people we visited" when he was alive, "it's sad. It's like a sad dream."
But she's grateful for the community support she and her family have had since Marcus died and Thursday night's meeting underscored that good feeling, she said.
About 30 of those supporters attended the meeting where attorney Graham Holt spoke along with the Rev. Nelson Johnson of the Beloved Community Center and other advocates for Smith.
Mary Smith told the group, "Without this community, Marcus' name wouldn't be in the paper, it wouldn't be on the radio, it wouldn't be on the internet." After telling the story of Jesus' resurrection, she added, "as long as breath's within the Smith family, we will never go away."
Holt is a member of the legal team that filed a federal lawsuit in April on behalf of Smith's parents against the city of Greensboro, eight Greensboro police officers, Guilford County and two Guilford County paramedics. It alleges police caused Smith's death and the paramedics "failed to promptly attend to his serious medical needs."
Holt, who summarized the case for the audience Thursday night, said the city is fighting the case in court, but it doesn't have to fight. It could "do the right thing" at any time.
"Step one," he said, "would be for the city to admit what they did."
The city and the county in June filed requests to dismiss the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. Briefs for the city and police officers said that the hogtying restraint was not excessive and that courts have never ruled that use of such a device is unconstitutional. Briefs on behalf of the county paramedics said they did not violate their responsibilities because they were responding as they should under intense pressure.
But lawyers for the Smiths in July court filings asked the court to deny those requests. They argued that evidence and case law exists to the contrary, that paramedics could have intervened when they saw police officers binding Smith's hands to his feet behind his back. They argued further that police had plenty of opportunities to see that Smith was in the midst of a mental-health crisis, was asking for help and posed no threat that warranted such restraint.
Further, they repeated their argument that the way Smith was bound violated police policy and made the city liable for the officers' actions.
Holt and other speakers singled out Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott as the key player behind a culture in the police department that could lead to the death of a person like Marcus Smith.
They have for months asked city officials to fire Scott, saying that he has not been truthful about Smith's death and that video from cameras police wore on their uniforms the night Smith died shows police misconduct.
Smith's mother later said that the initial information she received from police that Smith "collapsed" while in custody and died at a hospital was untrue, and that he was tied by force and died on the street.
A police department news release issued hours after Smith died also gave incorrect information about the circumstances of what happened.
"We have not gotten closure," Mary Smith told the group. "When GPD came to our home the night of Sept. 8, they brought lies. We have had so much misinformation. We had to tell this community, 'Wayne Scott lies.' We had to tell our whole family, 'Wayne Scott lies.' And we want him to tell the truth. That would bring closure."