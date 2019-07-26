GREENSBORO — Police and paramedics acted in disregard of their obligations on the night that Marcus Deon Smith died in police custody, lawyers for Smith's family said again in new legal briefs filed Friday.
Smith died Sept. 8 after police restrained him with a RIPP hobble-style device, binding his hands to his feet behind him.
A federal lawsuit was filed in April on behalf of Smith's parents against the city of Greensboro, eight Greensboro police officers, Guilford County and two Guilford County paramedics. It alleges police caused Smith's death and the paramedics "failed to promptly attend to his serious medical needs."
The city and the county in June filed requests to dismiss the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. Briefs for the city and police officers said that the hogtying restraint was not excessive and that courts have never ruled that use of such a device is unconstitutional. And briefs on behalf of the county paramedics said they did not violate their responsibilities because they were responding as they should under intense pressure.
But lawyers for the Smiths in the Friday filings asked the court to deny those requests. They argued that evidence and case law exists to the contrary, that paramedics could have intervened when they saw police officers binding Smith's hands to his feet behind his back. They argue further that police had plenty of opportunities to see that Smith was in the midst of a mental-health crisis, was asking for help and posed no threat that warranted such restraint.
Further, they repeat their argument that the way Smith was bound violated police policy and made the city liable for the officers' actions.
Lawyers for Smith's family argued again that police should have been aware of Smith's mental health issues from their observations of his behavior and that they should have handled his case differently based on his vulnerable state.
In asking the court to deny the county's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, the Smith family's lawyers say paramedics violated the law when they waited more than two minutes to render aid, as shown on video from cameras police wore on their uniforms that night.
"They knew that there was a substantial risk that Marcus would suffer serious harm and they consciously disregarded that risk," the Smith family's attorneys argue.