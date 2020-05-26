GREENSBORO — Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center, the latest of several Guilford County congregate living sites to have an outbreak of COVID-19, said in an email that it has taken several steps to keep the outbreak from spreading.
"After the confirmation of an initial positive resident case at the hospital on May 19, 2020, we proactively initiated 100% testing of all residents and staff that day," the center said in statement emailed Monday to the News & Record. "All test results are received within 48 to 72 hours of the initial test."
According to the statement, Maple Grove also has created an isolation unit for COVID-19 patients, provided all staff with KN95 and N95 masks, and partnered with a company that specializes in electrostatic disinfection, which targets potentially infected surfaces using EPA-endorsed chemicals known to combat the human coronavirus.
"We will continue to work closely with the local and State health departments, and we will make every effort to combat this insidious disease head-on," Maple Grove officials said in the statement.
The outbreak at Maple Grove was reported Friday by the state Department of Health and Human Services in its twice weekly report on COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living facilities.
The state's latest report Tuesday afternoon lists no new cases or deaths in Guilford County congregate living facilities. An outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.
The report lists the following ongoing outbreaks in Guilford County:
• Maple Grove: 11 cases (residents only) and no deaths.
• Camden Health and Rehabilitation: 47 cases (14 staff members and 33 residents) and six resident deaths.
• Clapp's Nursing Center: 76 cases (55 residents and 21 staff members) and 15 resident deaths.
• Malachi House II: Three cases (residents only); no deaths.
• Piedmont Christian Home: 39 cases (31 residents and eight staff members); two resident deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.